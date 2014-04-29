«

National Singapore Karting Races To Be Held in Malaysia

April 29, 2014

Singaporean National motorsports events could be held at the Fasttrack Iskandar facility in Johor when it is completed in 2016. Due to its proximity to Singapore it makes for a much better location than Sepang. A 1.2km karting track is part of the plan in addition to a 4.4km full-sized circuit.

