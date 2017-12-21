«

2018 Rotax Grand Finals to be Held in Brazil

December 21, 2017

by

December 21, 2017

2Brazil to Host 2018 Rotax Grand Finals018 Rotax Grand Finals to be Held in Brazil!

The annual event will be held at the International Karting Circuit Paladino of Conde in Paraíba, from November 26 to
December 01, 2018.

Official track website: http://www.circuitopaladino.com.br/

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://www.kartingasia.com/2017/2018-rotax-grand-finals-to-be-held-in-brazil/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Connect with Facebook