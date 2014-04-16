World Motorsports Council Decisions – Karting

The FIA world motorsports council met and the below were the decisions related to karting. Stricter penalties for dangerous infractions, FIA Women in Motorsports has renewed its partnership with CIK-FIA, and the drivers’ commision have put emphasis on karting as an entry point to other motor sport categories. Full council decisions: http://www.fia.com/news/world-motor-sport-council-friday-11-april-marrakech
CIK COMMISSION
In order to increase safety in Karting, the World Motor Sport Council gave a strong mandate to the CIK Commission to consider the imposition of stricter penalties for dangerous infractions in the sport.
WOMEN IN MOTOR SPORT COMMISSION
The FIA Women in Motorsport Commission announced the renewal of its partnership with the CIK-FIA. Following a call for candidatures inviting ASNs to put forward a young female talent aged from 13 to 15 to be granted a kart out of the 51 allocated for 2014 in this year’s edition of the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy, the place has been awarded to a young Spanish driver, Ms Marta Garcia (ESP).
DRIVERS’ COMMISSION
The Drivers’ Commission, with the support of its Chairman, Emerson Fittipaldi, has prioritised further visibility for the FIA anti-doping campaign, increased promotion of the work by volunteers and officials, and the further strengthening of karting as an effective entry point into other motor sport categories.
