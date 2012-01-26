VPD & DR RACING JOIN FORCES

Successful Austrian-based kart team VPD Racing begins an exciting new partnership for the 2012 season as they join forces with well-known Italian chassis producer DR Racing.
VPD Racing will change its corporate colours to represent DR Racing, which makes the move into Rotax competition on an international level for the first time in its short 3-year history. The amalgamation of one of Europe’s significant Rotax-powered teams together with five times world karting champion Danilo Rossi has the obvious potential to bring the increasingly popular DR Racing Kart to the fore-front in the 125cc Max classes, as they actively combine their extensive knowledge and experience.
VPDR team manager, Ernst Penninger, believes the switch to DR brings about a positive direction that can only benefit both companies in this increasingly competitive industry, where very little separates the best teams and drivers today.
“The opportunity to work together with DR Racing opens up a new challenge for VPDR with a new brand that brings with it immense history and passion. Our new-born partnership will allow us to synergize our current knowledge and therefore also raise our personal performance and quality for our customers. It is naturally a fantastic chance to work with an amazing person like Danilo Rossi, who lives karting and has been an influence on the sport for many years. It’s exciting for all of us that a new ‘Race To Get There’ has begun!”
For DR Racing, the entry into Rotax racing at events such as the Rotax Euro Challenge on an official level with VPDR means that Danilo Rossi can now offer his world-wide network of drivers extended support and opportunities to enhance their increasing success. Rossi himself works tirelessly with his DR Racing Kart partners and their drivers to achieve the best possible results.
“At DR Racing, we’re looking forward to our new partnership together with VPDR which makes me both excited and confident for the future. For our business, I’m very happy about our growth and good results in the last 3 years since we first introduced the DR Racing Kart, so now we can build on this success in the Rotax classes on a more focused level with our latest 2012 models.”
