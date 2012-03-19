Two Podiums for Stratos Motorsports at RMC Asia Rd2

The March 17-18 weekend was the second round of the Rotax Max Challenge 2012 at the Speedway PLUS Circuit in Subang.
Malaysian team, Stratos Motorsports, ran six karters in this round.
In the Senior category: Silvano Christian (Indonesia), Selvan Loganathan (Malaysia),
Tommy Soebroto (Indonesia)
In the Junior category: Daniel Woodroof (Malaysia), Daniel Martin (Malaysia)
In the DD2 category: Mikko Nassi (Malaysia)
Both the Senior and Junior categories were heavily subscribed so the competition was fierce. In the Seniors, Silvano Christian had a slow start, coming 16th in Qualifying. But he quickly worked his way up the order, coming 5th in Heat 1 and 6th in Heat 2. In the Pre-Final, he drove well to get to the front and hold his position until the chequered flag. The Final was to be his – although the competition fought to get past him, he held his lead and took first place comfortably. Our other karters in the Senior category, drove steady, solid races. Selvan Loganathan came 16th overall and Tommy Soebroto 18th.
In the Junior category, Daniel Woodroof made a very strong start, coming first in Silvano Christian second from left Qualifying, Heat 1 and Heat 2. Despite a valiant effort, in the Pre-Final he had to settle for second place. In the Final, he dropped back to 5th but drove a great race to get up to second, earning a second podium placing for the team. Unfortunately Daniel Martin struggled with his new kart and finished down the order in 25th.
In Mikko Nassi´s return to karting after a 6 month break, he opted to race in the DD2 category. He came out fighting, taking pole in Qualifying and coming third in Heat 1 and second in Heat 2 as well as 1st in the Pre-Final. In the Final with just three laps to go and positioned well in third place, a bolt in the steering sheared putting him out of the race. A disappointing finish for him despite his successes in the earlier races.
A very successful weekend for Silvano, Daniel and the whole Stratos team. We look forward now to the next round of this championship to be held at the Sepang Circuit in May.
Photos by Ben Leong
Mikko Nassi says:
March 20, 2012 at 3:31 pm (UTC 8 )
Good job Stratos!